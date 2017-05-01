Colombia's famous guerrilla singer searches for a new tune

In this April 27, 2017 photo, former rebel Julian Conrado, known as "The FARC singer," the Spanish acronym for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group, signs for students before holding a talk at the National University in Bogota, Colombia. Rather than singing battle hymns to fellow rebels in the mountains, Conrado is now living in a demobilization camp and gradually venturing out for shows that have not only enthralled idealistic college kids but also drawn the ire of opponents who say he shouldn't be performing at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.