Colombia's Ecopetrol output falls at big oil field amid protests

May 15 Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol on Monday said it reduced output in one of its key production areas due to protests by residents who reject changes to the company's hiring policy for local labor. The protest forced the closure of 92 wells producing about 10,000 barrels of oil daily near the municipality of Acacias, in central Meta province, and affected the Castilla and Chichimene fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.