Colombian workers fight for their rights

As the announcement comes about the peace deal between FARC and the Colombian government, the Afro-Colombians in the Choco region continue to fight for their rights. AN ESCALATING strike sweeping through Colombia, led by teachers and other state employees, saw at least half a million workers striking and marching on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Chicago, IL

