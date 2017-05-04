Colombian Man Died With Cancerous Tumors Developed From Tapeworm Infection
A Colombian man developed a cancerous tumor from a tapeworm that grew inside his lungs, scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Natural History Museum in the U.K. have discovered. The findings were published in a report titled "Malignant Transformation ofHymenolepis nana in a Human Host" in the November issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
