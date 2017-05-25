Colombian biologist cleared of crimin...

Colombian biologist cleared of criminal charges for posting another scientist's thesis online

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NatureNews

Diego GA3mez had faced up to eight years in jail in closely-watched copyright case whose verdict has been appealed. A Colombian biologist who faced a criminal trial for posting another scientist's thesis online has been cleared of copyright violation - an offence that, under Colombian law, might have brought him a jail sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) May 16 Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC