Colombia Urges Blood Diamond-Style Controls for Gold Buyers 37 minutes ago

Colombia is calling for tougher controls over international gold purchases to curb the amount of illegally-mined metal entering mainstream markets, following similar moves by the diamond industry. "There's a responsibility on the part of buyers to make certain what the origin of the gold is that they are acquiring," Colombian Mining and Energy Minister German Arce said.

Chicago, IL

