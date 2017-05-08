Colombia Urges Blood Diamond-Style Controls for Gold Buyers 37 minutes ago
Colombia is calling for tougher controls over international gold purchases to curb the amount of illegally-mined metal entering mainstream markets, following similar moves by the diamond industry. "There's a responsibility on the part of buyers to make certain what the origin of the gold is that they are acquiring," Colombian Mining and Energy Minister German Arce said.
