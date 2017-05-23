Colombia protest holding back cargo f...

Colombia protest holding back cargo from Buenaventura port

BOGOTA: A protest by residents in the Colombian Pacific port city of Buenaventura has prevented the shipment of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of cargo, the government said on Wednesday, adding that officials are negotiating with community leaders. Residents are demanding more funding for the violent and poverty-stricken city, which has about 415,000 residents, many of whom lack basics like running water.

Chicago, IL

