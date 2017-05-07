Chapecoense 'warriors' crowned Santa Catarina state champions

The Copa Sudamericana holders were left celebrating their first major title since December's tragedy despite going down to Avai Chapecoense were forced to rebuild from scratch in 2017 after seeing almost their entire squad perish in December's air crash in the outskirts of Medellin, Colombia. But with a side made up almost entirely of youngsters and loanees from fellow Brazilian sides, they were crowned the kings of Santa Catarina for the second consecutive year after beating Avai in the final.

