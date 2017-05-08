Cassie Sainsbury's mug shots from Colombian prison released
Sainsbury was jailed a month ago after allegedly being caught with almost 6kg of cocaine in her suitcase as she prepared to fly out of Bogota'S El Dorado International Airport. On Monday, Channel Nine released the first photos of the 22-year old in her jail cell in El Buen Pastor prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC