Cassie Sainsbury's fiance Scott now person of interest
Fiance of accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury revealed to be a 'person of interest' in the investigation - six days after he flew to Colombia to be by her side The fiance of accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury is now considered a 'person of interest' to Colombian prosecutors investigating the 5.8kg of cocaine found concealed in her bag. Scott Broadbridge, 23, is set to be questioned over his knowledge of Ms Sainsbury's trip to Colombia as his fiancee's trial draws closer on Channel 9's 60 Minutes on Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|May 16
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC