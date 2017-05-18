Cassie Sainsbury's fiance Scott now p...

Cassie Sainsbury's fiance Scott now person of interest

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Fiance of accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury revealed to be a 'person of interest' in the investigation - six days after he flew to Colombia to be by her side The fiance of accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury is now considered a 'person of interest' to Colombian prosecutors investigating the 5.8kg of cocaine found concealed in her bag. Scott Broadbridge, 23, is set to be questioned over his knowledge of Ms Sainsbury's trip to Colombia as his fiancee's trial draws closer on Channel 9's 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

