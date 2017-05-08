Cassie issues first words from jail

ACCUSED drug mule Cassie Sainsbury has appeared outside her cell for the first time, smiling and waving from behind the bars of a Colombian jail. The 22-year-old from Adelaide looks upbeat in the video captured by Channel 7 from outside El Buen Pastor women's prison, dressed in a pink zip-up sweater and blue jeans, and accompanied by fellow inmates.

