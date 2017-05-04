Cassie doesn't owe me money: Landlord
THE landlord of the Yorketown gym previously owned by Cassie Sainsbury says the accused Adelaide drug smuggler does not owe him any money. Nick Paphitis told The Advertiser on Thursday that Ms Sainsbury - who was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine while trying to board a flight from Bogota to London on April 11 - had paid all her rent before she left the Yorke Peninsula and moved to Adelaide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC