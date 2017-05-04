Cassie doesn't owe me money: Landlord

3 hrs ago

THE landlord of the Yorketown gym previously owned by Cassie Sainsbury says the accused Adelaide drug smuggler does not owe him any money. Nick Paphitis told The Advertiser on Thursday that Ms Sainsbury - who was caught with 5.8kg of cocaine while trying to board a flight from Bogota to London on April 11 - had paid all her rent before she left the Yorke Peninsula and moved to Adelaide.

Chicago, IL

