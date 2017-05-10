Cassandra Sainsbury's fiance arrives at Colombian prison

Bring it on! Sacked FBI boss Comey would WELCOME published tapes of his talks with Trump, his friends say - as Spicer refuses to deny they exist Trump says Comey gave Hillary a 'free pass' even though she was 'guilty, guilty, guilty' - as the sacked FBI boss tells Congress he won't testify next week Mysterious hacking collective called 'The Shadow Brokers' stole NSA superweapon and caused global cyber attack that is causing chaos in 74 countries 'The communications team s*** the bed on the Comey firing ... If I worked there I'd be dialing up my attorney': Trump insider reveals 'chaos' inside White House after FBI firing Casual Friday at the White House! First Lady Melania looks chic in black wide-leg pants, while Ivanka Trump makes a bold statement in hot pink trousers Trump could have covertly recorded Comey over dinner - and we might not know what was said for years James Comey was ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.