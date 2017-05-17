Cassandra Sainsbury was 'lured to Col...

Cassandra Sainsbury was 'lured to Colombia by Australians'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Fiance of Cassandra Sainsbury says accused cocaine smuggler was 'lured to Colombia by fellow Australians - and has seen payments from the mystery men' Cassandra Sainsbury's fiancA© has made the explosive claim the accused drug mule was lured to Colombia by fellow Australians. Sainsbury, 22, was locked up at El Buen Pastor since she was arrested at El Dorado International Airport on April 11 allegedly in possession of 5.8kg of cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) Tue Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC