Cassandra Sainsbury was 'lured to Colombia by Australians'
Fiance of Cassandra Sainsbury says accused cocaine smuggler was 'lured to Colombia by fellow Australians - and has seen payments from the mystery men' Cassandra Sainsbury's fiancA© has made the explosive claim the accused drug mule was lured to Colombia by fellow Australians. Sainsbury, 22, was locked up at El Buen Pastor since she was arrested at El Dorado International Airport on April 11 allegedly in possession of 5.8kg of cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Sonny
|4
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC