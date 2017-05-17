Cassandra Sainsbury was 'lured to Colombia by Australians'

Fiance of Cassandra Sainsbury says accused cocaine smuggler was 'lured to Colombia by fellow Australians - and has seen payments from the mystery men' Cassandra Sainsbury's fiancA© has made the explosive claim the accused drug mule was lured to Colombia by fellow Australians. Sainsbury, 22, was locked up at El Buen Pastor since she was arrested at El Dorado International Airport on April 11 allegedly in possession of 5.8kg of cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.