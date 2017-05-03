Buying a plane ticket led to the arre...

Buying a plane ticket led to the arrest of Cassandra Sainsbury for...

Cassandra Sainsbury is facing up to 25 years in prison, after she was arrested in Colombia allegedly carrying 5.8kg of cocaine in her luggage. The US Drug Enforcement Agency tipped off Colombian authorities to their suspicions about an Australian woman potentially smuggling drugs out of the country before Cassandra Sainsbury was arrested at Bogota international airport, according to reports.

