Boutier wins 2017 Women's Health Classic

Boutier wins 2017 Women's Health Classic

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GwdToday.com

Celine Boutier made a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women's Health Classic on Sunday at The Links at Stoney Point over Paola Moreno . Moreno, who led by two shots going into the day, made bogey on the playoff hole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape lawyer, ex-con Barry Kane dies (Jun '14) 12 hr Sonny 4
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC