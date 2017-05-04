Aust steps up fight against imported ...

Aust steps up fight against imported drugs

Australia has joined a unique multi-national taskforce to tackle the growing problem of illicit drugs being exported from South American countries including Colombia. Paramilitary police, army and navy officers from Australia, Europe and America are for the first time working together with Colombian authorities to target drug cartels, News Corp reported on Sunday.

