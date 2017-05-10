Ambassador invites students, teacher ...

Ambassador invites students, teacher to Colombia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Colombian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobagop Dr Alfonso Munera Cavadia, second from left, is flanked by history teacher Michael Adamson, left, President Anthony Carmona, and students Kadeisha Turpin, Kariym Suraj and Fericia Rolle. Three lucky students of the Diego Martin Secondary School along with their teacher have received an invitation to visit Colombia by Colombian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Dr Alfonso Munera Cadavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC