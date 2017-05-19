Alleged drug mule Cassie Sainsbury and others in her situation can't expect Australia to rescue them
Yet again another Australian has been arrested overseas on drug-related charges. Cassie Sainsbury, of Adelaide, was detained at El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia, last month, where she was found in possession of 5.8 kilograms of cocaine concealed inside 18 headphones in her suitcase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC