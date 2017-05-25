A taste of Colombia from El Sabor Latino and Arepas Deliciosas
I feel almost certain that when the folks at Memphis in May were deciding on which country to feature in 2017, someone had recently eaten at either El Sabor Latino or Arepas Deliciosas , two Colombian restaurants that opened in October 2015 along the Summer Avenue corridor. When asked what distinguishes Colombian food from other South American or Central American cuisine, both owners replied with similar descriptions - fresh, homemade, and healthy.
