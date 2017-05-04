a Cocaine Cowboya indicted in $1.67 m...

a Cocaine Cowboya indicted in $1.67 million car fraud ring

Thursday

One of the last remaining "Cocaine Cowboys," who was more recently known for his art, is in trouble with the feds again. Michael "Micky" Munday, 71, and seven other men were indicted Thursday in an elaborate stolen car scheme that prosecutors said earned the group $1.67 million.

Chicago, IL

