What Happened in the Stock Market Today
Gold prices rose a touch, but not by enough to give a lift to Direxion Daily Jr Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF PriceSmart shares fell 6% after the international warehouse retailer posted its fiscal second-quarter earnings report . The announcement included plenty of good news for investors, led by the fact that sales growth is rebounding sharply in the Colombian market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC