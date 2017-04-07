What Happened in the Stock Market Today

What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Motley Fool

Gold prices rose a touch, but not by enough to give a lift to Direxion Daily Jr Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF PriceSmart shares fell 6% after the international warehouse retailer posted its fiscal second-quarter earnings report . The announcement included plenty of good news for investors, led by the fact that sales growth is rebounding sharply in the Colombian market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC