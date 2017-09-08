We are seeing positive resultsApr. 6,...

We are seeing positive resultsApr. 6, 2017, 9:8 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Well done: Mariana Hezekiah, a Spanish tutor for the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, presents Kyle Allsop with his certificate during yesterday's "Spanish for Public Servants" course graduation - hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and the Ministry of Education - at the Ministry of Education, Port of Spain. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Primary schools, he said, have seen a 14.2-per cent reduction in suspensions, secondary schools have seen a 25-per cent reduction, and both primary and secondary schools combined have seen a 24.5-per cent drop between the period 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC