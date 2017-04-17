Watch: Korn Performs With Rob Trujillo's 12-Year-Old Son For The First Time [News]

Last night at the Gran Carpa de las Americas in Bogota, Colombia, Korn performed their first show with Rob Trujillo's 12-year-old son Tye, who is filling in for Fieldy throughout the band's ongoing South American run. The band previously stated: "On April 17 Korn is heading down to South America for a run of dates in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.