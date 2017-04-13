Venezuela's Maduro mad at mayor for c...

Venezuela's Maduro mad at mayor for chemical attack tweet

Mexico's government on Sunday condemned the acts of violence that have taken place in Venezuela in recent days, which damaged public buildings and the offices of banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles. The ban capped a tumultuous 10 day-crackdown that saw pro-government groups rough up several opposition leaders and another seek refuge in a foreign embassy to escape arrest.

