Trump wants to cut US economic aid to...

Trump wants to cut US economic aid to Colombia by more than 20%: report

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

US President Donald Trump has proposed US Congress to cut economic aid to Colombia by 21.1% from $133 million to $105 million, according to Foreign Policy magazine.While this would be a sizable cut, it would be a smaller cut-in percentage terms-than every other Western Hemisphere country aside from Haiti.It remains an open questions whether this means that Trump sees great strategic importance in Colombia's continued development and is therefore spurning the advice of former President Alvaro Uribe's opposition Democratic Center party that the US cut funds for the South American country's ongoing peace process.While forcing Colombia to tighten its already tight fiscal belt even further, the cut does not necessarily mean there will be cuts in promised funds for Colombia's peace process, which is still being considered by the Trump administration and Congress.Trump to 'personally' take ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC