Tom Horn to showcase omni-channel sol...

Tom Horn to showcase omni-channel solutions at FADJA 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: RGT Online

Tom Horn Gaming has announced it will be exhibiting its collection of casino games, products, and services at Latin America's biggest gaming show, FADJA , in Bogota, Colombia. The company has stated it is keen to find new and exciting opportunities in the area, learn about developing markets, regulation news, legal issues, and strengthen its existing business relations in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC