Tom Horn to showcase omni-channel solutions at FADJA 2017
Tom Horn Gaming has announced it will be exhibiting its collection of casino games, products, and services at Latin America's biggest gaming show, FADJA , in Bogota, Colombia. The company has stated it is keen to find new and exciting opportunities in the area, learn about developing markets, regulation news, legal issues, and strengthen its existing business relations in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC