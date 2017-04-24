The moment 'figure of Jesus' appears ...

The moment 'figure of Jesus' appears above Colombian city

An astonishing photograph has emerged showing what locals believe is the figure of Jesus appearing over a Colombian city ravaged by a landslide. A crowd gathered to film the sunlight slanting through clouds in Manizales, in the north central Colombian region of Caldas, where 17 people were killed by landslides when a month's rainfall fell overnight last week.

