Superstars and Super Executives: What to Expect at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference officially kicks off its 28th anniversary edition today with record registration and a series of high profile industry and artist panels that include superstars Maluma , Nicky Jam , J Balvin , Miguel Bose and Residente , as well as executives like Sony/ATV's Danny Strick and Jorge Mejia , ASCAP's Gabriela Gonzalez , CMN CEO Henry Cardenas , Spotify's Rocio Guerrero , musical.ly's Stefan Heinrich and managers Walter Kolm , Juan Diego Medina and Jorge Juarez .

