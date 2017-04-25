Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. Signs Option ...

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. Signs Option on Production and Exploration Blocks in Colombia

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. , is pleased to announce that Stamper Oil & Gas Corp., has entered into an option Farm-in Agreement with Green Power Corporation S.A. of Bogota, Colombia. Stamper can acquire up to a 75% interest in JOROPO Oil and Gas Concession located in the department of Casanare, Llanos Basin, Colombia .

Chicago, IL

