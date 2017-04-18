Secret meeting at Mar-a-Lago raises q...

Secret meeting at Mar-a-Lago raises questions about Colombia peace and Trump

3 hrs ago

President Donald Trump quietly met a pair of former Colombian presidents last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, thrusting his administration into an ugly power struggle in Latin America that threatens to undermine the country's controversial peace agreement with rebel leaders. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is expected to push Trump to support the peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia at their first meeting at the White House next month.

Chicago, IL

