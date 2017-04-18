Second deadly landslide in a month ro...

Second deadly landslide in a month rocks Colombia

A deadly landslide has rocked Colombia for the second time this month, claiming at least 11 lives just weeks after more than 300 were killed in a similar disaster. Twenty remain missing after the landslide hit several neighbourhoods in Manizales, near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano.

