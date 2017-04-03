Santos:many Still Missing In Colombian Mudslide
The death toll in the weekend mudslide that wiped away several neighbourhoods in the Colombian city of Mocoa rose to 301 on Wednesday, the National Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Institute reported. The institute said that of the 301 confirmed dead, 173 have been identified, two of them as a result of the "family context" within which the bodies were found and 171 by their fingerprints.
