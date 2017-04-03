Santiago Barberi Gonzalez to Be Honored

Santiago Barberi Gonzalez to Be Honored

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Women's Wear Daily

The museum announced today that Gonzalez will receive a special tribute at its annual spring gala - scheduled for May 11. The president and creative director for Colombian luxury goods brand Nancy Gonzalez died March 24 at the age of 40. He had a particular penchant for dressy affairs and the glitterati. Santiago's mother Nancy Gonzalez had issued a statement about her son's death, calling him "a creative genius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC