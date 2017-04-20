Rubio: No role in secret Mar-a-Lago m...

Rubio: No role in secret Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump, Colombian ex-leaders

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said this morning he had no role in setting up a meeting at Mar-a-Lago between President Donald Trump and two former presidents of Colombia who oppose a peace deal there with the leftist guerilla group FARC. Over Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Trump talked with former Colombian presidents Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana .

Chicago, IL

