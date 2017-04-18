Rubio denies setting up Mar-a-Lago se...

Rubio denies setting up Mar-a-Lago secret meeting

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio denied arranging what has been described as a "secret meeting" between President Trump and two former presidents of Colombia. The informal summit between Mr. Trump and former Colombian presidents lvaro Uribe and Andrs Pastrana took place last weekend at Mr. Trump's private resort, Mar-a-Lago.

