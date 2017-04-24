RSPO issues first ever RSPO Next palm...

RSPO issues first ever RSPO Next palm oil certification

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil has issued its first RSPO Next certification, a stricter voluntary add-on, to Colombian-based agribusiness Daabon Group. RSPO Next is a voluntary add-on that existing members can adhere to with stricter requirements on deforestation, development on peat, fires and human rights.

