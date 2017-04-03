Rescuers, locals dig for Colombia flo...

Rescuers, locals dig for Colombia flood victims, 254 die

18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Families and rescuers searched desperately on Sunday through mud-plastered rubble for victims of flooding and landslides in Colombia that have killed 254 people, injured hundreds and devastated entire neighborhoods. Several rivers burst their banks near the southwestern city of Mocoa in the early hours of Saturday, sending water, mud and debris crashing down streets and into houses as people slept.

Chicago, IL

