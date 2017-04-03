Red Cross looking for two Italians

Red Cross looking for two Italians

Read more: ANSA.it

Bogota, April 3 - The Colombian Red Cross has said that it is looking for "four or five foreigners, including two Italians and two Israelis" after landslides hit the area of Mocoa between Saturday and Sunday, killing over 250 people with hundreds missing. "They have not yet given news to their families," Cesar Uruena, the Colombia Red Cross's rescue chief, told ANSA.

