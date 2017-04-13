Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On a U.S. Aircraft Carrier...
The unusual pairing of rapper Wiz Khalifa, lots of pot, and a United States naval aircraft carrier will get very real next month in Alameda. A new two-day fest, the Ship Show Music Festival will take place on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, inside the USS Hornet on the shuttered naval base in Alameda.
