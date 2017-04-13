Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... O...

Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Concert ... On a U.S. Aircraft Carrier...

Read more: East Bay Express

The unusual pairing of rapper Wiz Khalifa, lots of pot, and a United States naval aircraft carrier will get very real next month in Alameda. A new two-day fest, the Ship Show Music Festival will take place on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, inside the USS Hornet on the shuttered naval base in Alameda.

Chicago, IL

