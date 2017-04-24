Need for speed

Chairman of the Economic Growth Council Michael Lee Chin last night urged the Government to step up efforts to complete the passage of two Bills to confront terrorism and corruption in order to facilitate its target of five per cent growth in four years. Lee Chin said that the Bill to set up the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency as an independent agency focused on terrorism, major crimes and serious corruption, and the Bill to merge the Corruption Prevention Commission and the Integrity Commission were essential to the EGC's goals.

