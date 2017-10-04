Music Voyager

The new travel-based music series MUSIC VOYAGER features host Jacob Edgar exploring thriving, exotic global music scenes to discover emerging talent. Edgar - an ethnomusicologist, cultural musician and music critic - travels all over the world to hear cutting-edge musicians and immerse himself in their cultures.

