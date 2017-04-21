'Mother of all Protests' continue in ...

'Mother of all Protests' continue in Venezuela for a second day

After hundreds of thousands took to the streets on Wednesday, the "Mother of all Protests" against the Cuban puppet dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro continued to rage on this Thursday in Venezuela. The opposition has vowed to keep protesting and continue pressuring the tyrannical regime to relinquish power and return democracy to the country.

