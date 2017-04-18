MIM Exchange Students Visit Colombia ...

MIM Exchange Students Visit Colombia as Memphis Ambassadors

The Memphis in May International Festival has been a local fixture since the 1970s, and everyone knows about the music and barbecue festivals, but a significant and little known student exchange program that happens each year with the honored country might just be the iconic festival's biggest long-term contribution. Memphis and Colombian high school students stop for a photo while checking out shops in Bogota as part of the Memphis in May Student Exchange Program this month.

Chicago, IL

