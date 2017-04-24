Millions of Colombians at risk to cli...

Millions of Colombians at risk to climate change: minister

Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Luis Gilberto Murillo speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia April 24, 2017. Climate change has put nearly 12 million Colombians at risk from natural disasters like flooding and landslides, which could kill hundreds and cause serious infrastructure damage, the environment minister said on Tuesday.

