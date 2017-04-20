Metallica Help Tribute Band Replace Their Equipment After It's Stolen

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Hipodromo de Los Andes on Nov. 1, 2016 in Bogota, Colombia. When a Washington-based Metallica tribute band called Blistered Earth played in Portland on Saturday , their tour van was robbed and their equipment -- guitars, amps, drums, pedals and all -- was stolen.

