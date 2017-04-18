M-Appeal nabs Natalia Santa's "The Dragon Defense"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Berlin-based international sales company M-Appeal has picked up global sales rights to Colombian filmmaker-scribe Natalia Santa's directorial debut "The Dragon Defense" , which plays at Cannes' Directors Fortnight in May, Variety said. "Natalia's vision is right in line with ours, and her delicate portrayal of three men in the later stage of life is beautifully expressed through striking visuals and clever dialogue," said M-Appeal CEO Maren Kroymann, adding that the company had been in talks with "Dragon" producer Ivette Liang of Galaxia 311 since its project development stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.