Logan lands Avianca Air

Boston's Logan International Airport has landed its first nonstop flights to South America with Avianca S.A.'s direct service to Bogota, Colombia, set to start June 2. A new airline for Logan, Avianca, or Aerovias del Continente Americano, will fly from Boston to Colombia's capital four times a week - Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays - on Airbus A319 aircraft that seat 120 passengers, including 12 in business class. The flights will leave Boston at 12:27 a.m. and arrive at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport at 5:57 a.m. "South America is a big market for a lot of Massachusetts companies, and it's a fast-growing region of the world economy," said Massport CEO Thomas Glynn.

