Logan lands Avianca Air

Logan lands Avianca Air

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Boston's Logan International Airport has landed its first nonstop flights to South America with Avianca S.A.'s direct service to Bogota, Colombia, set to start June 2. A new airline for Logan, Avianca, or Aerovias del Continente Americano, will fly from Boston to Colombia's capital four times a week - Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays - on Airbus A319 aircraft that seat 120 passengers, including 12 in business class. The flights will leave Boston at 12:27 a.m. and arrive at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport at 5:57 a.m. "South America is a big market for a lot of Massachusetts companies, and it's a fast-growing region of the world economy," said Massport CEO Thomas Glynn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC