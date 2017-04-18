Is Trump meeting with Colombian ex-presidents meant to undercut peace deal?
President Trump has met secretly with two former Colombian presidents before holding any face-to-face talks with one of their political enemies: the sitting president, Juan Manuel Santos. The unusual meeting with former presidents Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana has led to speculation in Colombia that the pair was enlisting Trump's support against a historic peace accord brokered by Santos with left-wing guerrillas.
