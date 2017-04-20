Is seeing believing? Gondola transit service and Staten Island
Notions Capital calls our attention to an article in New York Magazine , " Staten Island Really Wants a Gondola Connecting It to New Jersey ," about a proposal for gondola transit service between Staten Island and Bayonne, New Jersey. . A trip would take six minutes, and connect to the PATH train into Manhattan, for a total 33-minute trip to "the city," much quicker compared to current options--bridges or getting to St. George by car or transit and then taking the Staten Island Ferry across Photo: Staten Island Advance.
